Advertisement

WKU task force seeks community input about names and symbols on campus

Discussions by the university have included whether to rename Potter College of Arts and Letters and the Ogden College of Science and Engineering
WKU
WKU(WKU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A group appointed to examine how names and symbols are used at Western Kentucky University is seeking community input.

A statement from the university says the Task Force on Naming and Symbols has a website that provides information about its purpose and includes a form for comments.

University President Timothy Caboni appointed the panel last year amid a nationwide racial reckoning.

Discussions have included whether to rename the Potter College of Arts and Letters and the Ogden College of Science and Engineering. Both are named after people who had slaves.

The deadline for submitting comments is March 1.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear announces 1,623 COVID-19 cases Monday, extends mask mandate
Robert Barnett Jr.
Former BGWC airport manager Robert Barnett arrested for impersonating police officer
Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green Independent Schools plan to return to full in-person learning on March 2
Blake was arrested on multiple drug trafficking and possession charges.
Glasgow man arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Dalton Ray Crase (left) and Troy Dylan Williams (right), from Lexington, are facing charges of...
2 Kentucky men charged with entering Capitol during riot
BG City Commissioner Carlos Bailey discusses start of Black History Month
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Top lawmakers intend to override Beshear vetoes
FILE - In this May 6, 2016, file photo, Aung San Suu Kyi, left, Myanmar's foreign minister,...
One South Central Kentuckian talks political tensions in his home country of Myanmar (Burma)