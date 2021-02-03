A sunny but chilly Wednesday forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are waking up with some cloud cover in the region, but we’ll have abundant sunshine as the day progresses along with seasonable temps!

We're halfway there! Lots of sunshine in store today, but a light north wind will keep things chilly! (WBKO)

Wednesday will be the start of a warm up, though it will still be chilly despite the sunshine! Highs today will only be in the mid-to-low 40s with light north winds. Thursday will see the warmest conditions over the next 10+ days as breezy south winds will push us into the low 50s with clouds increasing and rain showers developing in the afternoon! Rain will transition to a rain/snow mix for Friday as highs Friday will only be in the low 40s with continued breezy westerly winds.

Saturday will actually see temperatures slightly warmer than Friday all in part to light south winds and partly cloudy skies, but we’re tracking an arctic blast that arrives Saturday night into Sunday and will provide some of the coldest temperatures of the season! Sunday and Monday will only have highs in the upper 20s, but with winds factored in, it could feel like the single digits during the day. Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app as we keep a close eye on this drastic forecast for late this weekend into next week - which will likely change as we get closer. Things look to stay cold beyond the 7 day as climate models project that February will be below normal with temperatures, but above normal with moisture!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably chilly. High 43. Low 28. Winds N at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers late. Breezy and warm. High 53. Low 29. Winds S at 18 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain/snow mix possible early. Breezy. High 41. Low 26. Winds W at 14 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 73 (2020)

Record Low Today: -18 (1951)

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 27

Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Sunset: 5:13 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 39

Yesterday’s Low: 27

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.08″ (-0.21″)

Yearly Precip: 4.10″ (+0.20″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.50″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.