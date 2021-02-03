Boy, 10, clears snow off cars for hospital workers in R.I.

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) - A 10-year-old Rhode Island boy and his mom’s friend decided to help some essential employees after Monday’s snowstorm.

They headed to the hospital parking lot to help clear snow off cars, so the workers could get home to their families faster.

While many people were indoors during the height of the storm, Christian Stone and his mom’s friend Abbey Meeker braved the bitter cold.

“We’re brushing cleaning off the snow from the cars or the nurses and stuff,” Christian said.

The pair took on the parking lot at Westerly Hospital.

“We probably did 20 there, 30 here, another 20 before we called it quits,” Meeker said.

Christian and Meeker removed unwanted snow from the cars of essential employees while they took care of people inside, so when they were done with their shift they wouldn’t have to worry about it.

“We want them to be able go home see their family after a long day of work you know?” Christian said.

He came up with this idea after the last snowstorm.

“I was just thinking like, they help us a lot,” he said. “They’ve been helping us through this whole pandemic, and I figured, ‘Why don’t we help them?’”

Meeker agreed to help.

“It sucked; I hate the snow,” he said. “But being out here with him, because this is what he’s passionate about, I did it because he wanted to do it.”

The winds were whipping in Westerly, and snow continued to fall.

The gesture was appreciated by dozens of people.

“Some of them say, ‘Thank you so much!’ Christian said. “And I’m just really happy to see them happy.”

Some even offered to pay them.

“We said just said, ‘We’re doing this for you guys because you’re here for us,’” Meeker said.

As for the hospital parking lots, they were professionally plowed.

“I feel like I actually helped someone out and that’s a really good feeling when you know someone has been helped out,” Christian said.

