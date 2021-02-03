Advertisement

Buff City Soap prepares for Grand Opening in Bowling Green

Buff City Soap opening in Bowling Green.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A new handmade soap business is opening its doors in Bowling Green.

Buff City Soap will be celebrating its grand opening on February 4.

Buff City makes all of their products in-house and they even have some special Bowling Green themed soaps. They also sell bath bombs, laundry soap, among other products.

“I love the laundry soap. I am a huge fan and I had never tried it before. It is by far my most favorite product. I also love the bar soap with shea. I probably will never use anything else, it is really nice,” said Jennifer Crockett, store manager.

Buff City also allows you to customize a product.

“Everything is customizable, excluding the things that are out. They can come in and pick out scents they might want for their own product,” added Crockett.

If you are looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for your sweetheart, they also have Valentine’s Day gift boxes available.

“People can come in and just pick that up and they can get customizable scents in there. They can just pick out things from the store and we can add it to the box. We have made some up ourselves already,” Crockett added.

To celebrate their grand opening Thursday through Sunday the first 50 people into the store will get free soap for a year. According to the manager that equals to about 2 soaps per month.

The store is located at 1680 Campbell Lane, Suite 110 Bowling Green, KY 42104.

