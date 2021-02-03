Franklin’s Nancy Uhls named to Kentucky Board for Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nancy Uhls, a Certified Nuclear Medicine Technologist with The Medical Center at Franklin, was named to the Kentucky Board for Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy. Med Center Health says Uhls is the first African American to be named to this state board.

“It is truly an honor to serve the Commonwealth of Kentucky as board member for Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy,” Uhls said. “It is very humbling and I am grateful for the confidence that Governor Beshear has placed in me. I have been providing Nuclear Medicine for 37 years and I am very excited about being able to share my experience to help even more people in Kentucky.”

The members of the board are appointed by the Governor, and are selected by meeting specified qualifications and experience.

