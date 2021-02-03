Judge grants Beshear partial restraining order in lawsuit over measures limiting governor’s powers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A judge has granted Governor Andy Beshear a partial restraining order in the lawsuit filed over measures taken by the General Assembly dealing with the powers of the governor.

Judge Phillip Shephard was asked by Gov. Beshear to issue a temporary injunction or restraining order against House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 1.

According to the ruling, a 30-day restraining order has been immediately put in effect for House Bill 1.

The measure allows schools and businesses to remain open or have in-person instruction as long as CDC guidelines, or the governor’s rules were followed, whichever is less severe. The judge said this could create chaos.

Another court hearing is scheduled for February 18.

ORIGINAL: A circuit court judge is being asked to consider the legality of legislation to limit the governor’s powers.

This comes after the legislature voted to override Governor Beshear’s vetoes of several bills.

Just as the General Assembly voted to override all of the bills the governor vetoed, many of them dealing with his emergency powers and executive orders focused on businesses and schools, the governor filed a lawsuit against the House and Senate leadership, as well as Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Now, Judge Phillip Shephard is being asked to issue a temporary injunction or restraining order against House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 1. Beshear wants to block the bills, although both had emergency orders when they were made law after the gubernatorial vetoes were overridden.

Senate Bill 1 imposes limits on executive orders to 30 days unless the General Assembly approves. House Bill 1 allows schools and businesses to remain open or have in-person instruction as long as CDC guidelines, or the governor’s rules were followed, whichever is less severe.

“This can be interpreted to completely undo the mask regulation and any capacity limits,” said Beshear’s attorney, Amy Cubbage. “We could have large scale events tomorrow.”

Wednesday morning, during a Zoom court hearing, lawyers for Gov. Beshear stated there’s confusion as far as what businesses or schools can or cannot do and they want the injunction until the courts can iron everything out.

House Bill 1 says if businesses are not able to operate, this law would impact them.

“If they are prohibited from operating, in a level that other guidelines that suggest they can operate safely, then yes it would,” said Rep. David Osbourne, R-Ky. House Speaker. “As far as, do they have to start following some new protocol, no they don’t.”

Speaker Osborne also said that, even though House Bill 1 is now law, they can always go back and amend it.

“Yes, we can amend anything up until March 30,” Osborne said. “Whatever version passes last, will be what is the prevailing law.”

Governor Beshear says it would be very complicated for businesses to follow CDC guidelines on their own.

“There are 174 CDC guideline documents,” Beshear said. “I guess every business would have to look through all 174 of these, which multiple ones would apply to them, and try to figure out what they would or would not have to do.”

Judge Shephard said he would issue an order promptly given the public health situation. However, he said he would not issue an order until attorneys representing all the defendants issued a written response.

Judge Shephard also asked the governor, and House and Senate leadership to work together given the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

