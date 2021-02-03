Kentucky university retention rates increase despite the pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Council on Postsecondary Education says graduation and retention rates continued to increase at Kentucky’s public universities last year despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The council said in a statement Tuesday that the six-year graduation rate at four-year universities was 56.4% in the 2019-20 school year.

That’s up 1.4% from the previous year and up nearly 6% over the last five years.

Graduation rates were also up by 2.4 % last year at the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson says the numbers are a testament to good leadership on Kentucky campuses.

