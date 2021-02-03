Advertisement

Kentucky university retention rates increase despite the pandemic

WKU
WKU(WKU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Council on Postsecondary Education says graduation and retention rates continued to increase at Kentucky’s public universities last year despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The council said in a statement Tuesday that the six-year graduation rate at four-year universities was 56.4% in the 2019-20 school year.

That’s up 1.4% from the previous year and up nearly 6% over the last five years.

Graduation rates were also up by 2.4 % last year at the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson says the numbers are a testament to good leadership on Kentucky campuses.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Codie Dewitt arrested after pursuit through multiple counties.
UPDATE: Louisville man arrested after pursuit through several counties
WCPS.
Warren County Schools to return fully to in-person learning next month
File image
Crash in Logan County claims one life, injures another
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports vaccine supply increase

Latest News

We're halfway there! Lots of sunshine in store today, but a light north wind will keep things...
A sunny but chilly Wednesday forecast
Two were arrested after a complaint to a Glasgow Walmart parking lot.
Two people arrested on drug charges in Glasgow Walmart parking lot
Valentine's Day Flowers
Valentine's Day Flowers
Good News: Cooper enjoying the snow
Good News: Cooper enjoying the snow