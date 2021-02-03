Advertisement

Louisville basketball program pauses activity after positive COVID-19 test

Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball program has postponed their game against Syracuse following a positive coronavirus test.

The game was scheduled to take place tonight, Wednesday, February 2.

UofL said the postponement was made due to a positive test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball program.

A new date for the game has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Codie Dewitt arrested after pursuit through multiple counties.
UPDATE: Louisville man arrested after pursuit through several counties
WCPS.
Warren County Schools to return fully to in-person learning next month
Kentucky internet speed test
Reminder to take your internet speed test by Feb. 18
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

Kittley reflects time coaching Patrick Mahomes
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 10, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in...
Bassey earns spot on Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List
Charlotte 49er’s at WKU Hilltoppers, on January 30, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green,...
Pair of Lady Toppers earn C-USA weekly honors
South Warren senior Emily Reynolds signed her national letter of intent with Campbellsville...
Emily Reynolds signs with Campbellsville