Louisville basketball program pauses activity after positive COVID-19 test

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball program has postponed their game against Syracuse following a positive coronavirus test.

The game was scheduled to take place tonight, Wednesday, February 2.

UofL said the postponement was made due to a positive test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball program.

A new date for the game has not been released.

