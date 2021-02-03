Louisville basketball program pauses activity after positive COVID-19 test
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball program has postponed their game against Syracuse following a positive coronavirus test.
The game was scheduled to take place tonight, Wednesday, February 2.
UofL said the postponement was made due to a positive test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball program.
A new date for the game has not been released.
