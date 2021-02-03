Many parents excited, some hesitant about kids returning to full in-person classes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools Rob Clayton announced that all students in the district will return to full in-person learning on March 1. Students still have the option of attending the districts virtual academy.

“From the beginning we have worked diligently to keep the focus on doing what is in the best interest of our students, staff, and parents,” Superintendent Clayton said.

Many parents expressed their excitement for the decision on social media. One mother said her daughter has been struggling with learning from home, and is ready to get back to the classroom.

“Just getting that socialization with the friends that were actually in their class, but they haven’t really seen that much all year. It’ll be like almost a whole new school year. So I think it’ll be really exciting for them,” Lyndsey Beard said.

She said while she takes COVID-19 seriously, she feels that if other parts of the community are able to re-open, schools should as well.

“I feel like these kids are seeing each other at restaurants, church, there’s some different play areas here in town,” Beard said. I feel like they’re still around each other a lot. So, if anything I hope that the in person classes could even help us build more of a herd immunity.”

Some parents are concerned that while COVID-19 cases in the district are on the decline, cases are still being reported, and with more students in the building this could make social distancing a challenge.

“Our Healthy at School guidelines clearly denote that if our physical space in the school does not allow for spacing student desks six feet apart, space desks as far away as possible,” Clayton said. “Our school personnel are committed to doing their best to not only implement but monitor this expectation.”

Students will also be required to wear masks during the school day as they have been all year.

“Our teachers are essential workers, and I’m thankful they’re finally going to be allowed to do what they’ve been called to do,” Julie Simon, another parent in the district said.

Superintendent Rob Clayton said most of the teachers and other staff members who chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine will have received both doses by March 1.

