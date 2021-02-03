Advertisement

Olmstead man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

KSP meth arrest
KSP meth arrest(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop after observing a 2003 Ford Windstar without valid registration on US 79, approximately two miles east of Allensville.

According to police, after further investigating the vehicle, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle.

38-year-old Joshua Lee Harding of Olmstead, Ky, was arrested and lodged in the Todd County Detention Center where he was charged with the following:

  • No Registration Plates
  • No Registration Receipt
  • Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Offense
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (> or = 2 GMS Methamphetamine)
  • Drug Paraphernalia –Buy/Possess
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle
  • Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation

