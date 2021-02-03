Q Coffee Emporium to open new location on Scottsville Rd.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What’s a better way to start your morning than with a cup of coffee? One coffee shop in Bowling Green is opening up another location.

Q Coffee Emporium will have a new location at 5851 Scottsville Rd.

Emily Wilson, a partner a Q Coffee Emporium said expanding was something they have had in mind since opening their first location.

“We opened in August of 2019, when we originally opened, it was always our plan to expand. We just didn’t really know when that would come, and our success over the last year and a half has made it possible. There’s nerves that come with that, but also a lot of excitement, because we did not expect it to be this soon that we would be able to open another one, so it’s really exciting.”

“We’re in the middle of pandemic still, and there’s a lot of businesses that are struggling and businesses have had to close even here in Bowling Green, and being a new business, when all of this started last year, we had no idea what to expect. We just kind of went with it and just hoped for the best and poured our resources wherever we could pour them. Our doors were closed for months, we just relied on our drive thru and the Bowling Green community showed up in a way we didn’t ever expect them to, so we would not be expanding without them.”

Q Coffee Emporium opened its first location back in 2019 on Nashville Road.

