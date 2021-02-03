Reminder to take your internet speed test by Feb. 18

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Speed Test Kentucky only takes around 30 seconds of your day to complete.

We must close the digital divide for our Kentucky families. Take the free and anonymous Kentucky Broadband Speed Test now through February 18. #SpeedTestKy https://t.co/mFoHdG5j8w pic.twitter.com/gusCalJz03 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 26, 2021

To take the test click here. You will scroll down to where it says “Take the Speed Test.” There you can select whether you put your full address, a partial address, or you can select an address with no service if your home address does not have internet.

Next, you will type in your information and run the speed test. The test will allow for better access to the internet for Kentuckians in areas that do not have high-speed internet.

The deadline to complete the speed test is February 18.

