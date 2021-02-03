Runners to return to race experience at Run & Walk for Children

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We have seen most all foot races go virtual since the start of the pandemic. Later next month, one of the most well-known races in town will make an attempt to get things back to normal, with safety precautions in place.

The Family Enrichment Center’s Run & Walk for Children is March 27 at Ephram White Park. Registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. The half-marathon begins at 8:00 a.m., followed by the 5K Run at 8:30 a.m., then the 5K Walk at 9:00 a.m.

All participants will be required to complete a waiver and have their temperature taken upon entering the park. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be denied access to the race.

Race day registrations will not be accepted. Sign up in advance here.

Participants will be placed in pods of 50 and separated by race category. Runners will be called to the starting line one by one in order for participants to maintain a social distance. Participants will be asked to remain in their vehicle and report to the lawn no sooner than 30 minutes prior to their category’s start time. Masks will be required while not running.

There will be no official award ceremony on-site. Half Marathon and 5K participants will be presented with a finisher’s medal after crossing the finish line. There will be an area for participants to take photos and receive a bag of pre-packaged snacks. Finish times will be available here and award recipients will be announced via Facebook Live from the Family Enrichment Center page at 11:00 a.m.

Run & Walk for Children helps the Family Enrichment Center kick off April as Child Abuse Prevention Month each year. Child abuse is 100 percent preventable and Family Enrichment Center is devoted to actively supporting families and children.

