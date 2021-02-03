Advertisement

South Central Workforce Development Board President and CEO resigns

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Central Workforce Development Board says Dr. Robert Boone, President and CEO has submitted his resignation, effective March 1, 2021.

The Board’s Executive Committee met on Wednesday and voted to recommend to the full board that retired Col. Jon Sowards, the current Vice President of the organization be promoted to President and CEO.

“The South Central Workforce Development Board’s Executive Committee will recommend next week during the full board meeting that Col. Jon Sowards succeed Dr. Robert Boone as our next President and CEO. The Executive Committee expressed its appreciation to Dr. Boone for the outstanding leadership he has provided over the past three and one-half years and looks forward to continuing to work with Dr. Boone as he moves into his new role with Career Team,” said Ron Sowell, the Chairman of the South Central Workforce Development Board.

“It is imperative that the Workforce Board move quickly to fill the vacancy created by Dr. Boone’s departure to make certain that we have continuity in the programming administered by the Workforce Board’s team of direct personnel and contractors. We are fortunate to have as our current Vice President an individual with the vast experience that Col. Sowards possesses. If the full board accepts the recommendation of the Executive Committee, we anticipate a very smooth transition in leadership,” said Sowell.

The South Central Workforce Development Board’s next meeting on Feb 11, 2021.

