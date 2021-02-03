Tennessee man arrested after assault and vehicle pursuit in Logan County

OLMSTEAD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Springfield, Tennessee man is behind bars in Logan County after an assault and vehicle pursuit that took place in Logan County.

On February 2, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on West Old Volney Road in Olmstead. The caller advised that her boyfriend had assaulted her, stole multiple cell phones, and was refusing to leave the residence.

While responding, officers observed the suspect, Marvelle Woodard, driving off in a Mercury Grand Marquis on West Old Volney Road near East Jefferson Davis Highway. They attempted a traffic stop when the suspect sped off toward Elkton, Kentucky.

The pursuit continued for about two miles until Woodard ran off the road and got stuck in a field. He began to flee on foot and police say he attempted to hide multiple items including drugs, a handgun, scales, and marijuana behind a tree.

Woodard was taken into custody on multiple charges including domestic violence and fleeing or evading police. He is currently lodged in the Logan County Detention Center.

