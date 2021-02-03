Troubling trend: T.J. Samson sees 3% increase in positivity rate over one week

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - As T.J. Samson Regional Health shares COVID-19 stats daily, they’re noticing some troubling trends.

Even though the positivity rate statewide has decreased consistently, the rate at T.J. Samson Regional has increased by three percent since just last week.

“COVID has come to our town, it’s not just in New York City or in LA problem. It’s in our small rural communities. It’s everywhere. We can’t take our foot off the gas just because some people are getting a vaccine right now, you know, we don’t have mass doses out there,” said Brandon Dickey, Chief Nursing Officer at T.J. Samson Regional Health.

According to T.J. Samson, the facility tests around 250 people per week. In total, they’ve conducted over 19,600 tests.

The facility says they wanted to share the daily stats on social media to show the public how much the virus is impacting the community.

”That was our intent from when we started putting that out on social media,” said Dickey. “We wanted people to realize this is not just an infection for our elderly, you know, this is affecting all age groups. And while it definitely takes a toll much more on that age group, it is affecting each one.”

Dickey says he believes the lack of mask-wearing and ‘pandemic fatigue’ can be attributed to the climb in the facility’s positivity rate.

“We’ve got to be vigilant about wearing our masks, and handwashing, social distancing. It’s the same messaging. We’re just, we get tired of it, we get lazy and I understand it but what results is an increase in our positivity rate,” said Dickey.

T.J. also breaks down the data of hospitalizations based on age group, which there are currently 18 individuals in the hospital, including three people hospitalized in the age group 30-49.

