Two people arrested on drug charges in Glasgow Walmart parking lot

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police Department responded to a complaint in the parking lot of Walmart that resulted in two people arrested on drug charges.

Glasgow Police Department made contact with James Hicks who denied consent to search the vehicle.

A K9 performed an open air search, at which time officers located marijuana, methamphetamine, pipes and Lorazepam inside the vehicle.

James R. Hicks of Glasgow was arrested and charged with drug possession, driving on a suspended license and DUI.

Betty J. Johnson of Glasgow was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.