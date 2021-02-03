Advertisement

Two previously reported Ohio County COVID-19 related deaths made in error

Two previously reported Ohio County deaths were made in error.
Two previously reported Ohio County deaths were made in error.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the latest report from the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD), two previously reported COVID-19 related deaths in Ohio County were reported in error.

On Wednesday, GRDHD reported 153 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district with 98 in Daviess County, four in Hancock County, 14 in Henderson County, four in McLean County, 21 in Ohio County, five in Union County, and seven in Webster County. The COVID-19 related deaths were a resident of Daviess County and a resident of McLean County.

Ohio County has had 2,161 cases of the virus and 44 related deaths to date.

