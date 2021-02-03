Unemployment office hard to get in contact with according to filers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -If you are filing for unemployment make sure you have all the necessary documents and information listed on the Kentucky Career Center Website.

If you have already filed your claim and are waiting for information it will take time to process. However, you can call if you have further questions regarding your call.

Many Kentuckians told 13 News they are struggling to get in touch with the unemployment office to get an update on their unemployment insurance.

One woman said she calls every day but no one answers.

“They never call you back. I have also called our local senator’s office. I call the governor’s office every day. I know they are probably tired of me. I call every day and I leave a voicemail and I have been doing that ever since the beginning of January. I still have no contact back from either my senator or the governor’s office,” said Stacie Wilson, unemployed.

Another woman even had her claim expire and she cannot get in touch with anyone to solve the issue.

“It says that my claim has been processed but when I go to do the payment and request the payment it says that it has expired,” said Carol Wilson, unemployed.

The unemployment office is not offering in-person appointments at the moment but they are offering virtual appointments. However, Wilson said that she has tried to get a virtual appointment and they are booked.

13 news has reached out to the labor cabinet concerning unemployment insurance for more information, we have yet to hear back. We’ll bring you updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.