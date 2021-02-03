VACCINE UPDATE: Battle over supply vs demand continues locally

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News continues to track the COVID-19 vaccine in southcentral Kentucky by providing updates from local health leaders.

The battle over vaccine supply vs demand continues, indicating that people do in fact want the vaccine.

The efforts to quickly get people vaccinated are hitting home as appointments fill up quicker than the health department is getting doses in.

“So even for next week, it looks like those appointment slots are full. And we’ve been going off of our waiting list for 70 plus, as well as, of course, second doses, but I’m thankful that those appointments are filled at this point,” said Public Health Director of Barren River District Health Department, Matt Hunt.

Barren River District Health Department says they are receiving about 800 to 1,000 doses per week, but are having to disperse that among its eight counties that it covers.

“It doesn’t go very far when you look at a population. Near 300,000, and we’re getting 1000 vaccines a week,” expressed Hunt.

The federal government is increasing Kentucky’s supply again by five percent, making the total increase to 22 percent by the week of February 8. But how that will impact the local departments is still unclear.

“Those details haven’t been shared with us at this point. I have multiple calls this week. So hopefully, those details will be shared with us on the local level,” said Hunt.

Other facilities throughout southcentral Kentuckywait for approval or more supply as well, including T.J. Samson Regional Health.

“We’re still waiting to hear from the state if we’re going to be a distribution site. I’m expecting us to hear, I believe it’s Thursday-- they make the weekly announcements. So I’m very hopeful that we will because I know our community needs it so bad,” said Brandon Dickey, Chief Nursing Officer of T.J. Samson Regional Health.

You can track the vaccine by click on our COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.