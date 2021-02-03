Gov. Beshear reports 2,592 new COVID-19 cases; 51 deaths
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update Wednesday afternoon on coronavirus infections in Kentucky as well as vaccine distribution.
Gov. Beshear reported 2,592 new cases of the virus and 51 COVID-19 related deaths. Among the deaths were a 59-year-old woman from Adair County, an 89-year-old man from Hart County and a 90-year-old woman from Ohio County.
The governor said the positivity rate declined again to 8.53 percent.
