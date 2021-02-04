17th annual St. Jude Dream Home groundbreaking in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The ground was broken this morning for Bowling Green’s 17th annual St. Jude Dream Home.

Excited to kick-off the 17th annual St. Jude Dream Home! This year's goal is 7,000 tickets! Let's have a sellout south central Kentucky! Posted by WBKO Television on Thursday, February 4, 2021

This year’s house is located in the McCoy Place subdivision on Aristides drive.

“We are excited to be in McCoy Place subdivision again. We have a great location. We are looking to build a wonderful house that hopefully the public to be able to view this year, so we are excited to get going. This is a ceremonial groundbreaking, but we are pumped. We are ready to go,” said Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build

The dream home will be built by Darrel Sweets once again this year. He said that the home will feature some interesting accents on the outside this time around.

“We are going to throw in some metal roof accents, some natural wood accents, and do a brick combination. So we are going to have lots of combos in there and I think it will make for a beautiful house,” Sweets added.

All the money from ticket sales will support the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The goal this year is to sell 7,000 tickets.

“It is hard to believe in this day and time that we have a place that is fighting for the children. They are freely giving it all of their research and the things that they do without any charge. That is something that is just really unheard of. We still have lots of people that need to be treated. These diseases have not gone away in the pandemic and we need to continue to fight for them,” Sweets added.

WBKO will continue to follow the progression of the home as it is being built over the next few months.

