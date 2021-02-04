Advertisement

6-year-old Logan Co. girl beats cancer, starts online bakery

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 6-year-old Naiya Garner is starting a new chapter in life.

“They gave me some milk, and I fell asleep,” said Naiya.

The “milk” Naiya is describing is chemotherapy--at only two years old she was diagnosed with leukemia. She received her last treatment in 2020 and now she is cancer-free.

“I do still have to get poked at the doctor,” says Naiya.

While receiving treatment in the hospital Naiya would watch children competing in cooking shows. It sparked an idea to start her own online bakery.

Meet 𝒩𝒶𝒾𝓎𝒶 𝑀𝒶𝑒, a 6 year old aspiring baker. Naiya loves to be in the kitchen helping and learning how to make new...

Posted by Naiya’s Bakery on Friday, January 29, 2021

“This Christmas, she just asked for a bunch of baking stuff. And we started baking, and she loved making cake pops. The goal for me is to do a non-profit someday. Can’t do that at this moment, but I thought, well, what better way to get back just a little bit?” said Ashley Garner, Naiya’s mother.

Naiya’s favorite thing to make are cake pop’s and she’s baking up some special assortments in time for Valentine’s Day.

Posted by Naiya’s Bakery on Thursday, February 4, 2021

“I wanted to start with the cake pops because I wanted that to be something that people saw first in terms of like, this is what we are always going to do no matter how big or small it is. Her cake pops are going to give back in some way,” said Ashley.

𝕎𝕙𝕠 𝕕𝕠𝕖𝕤𝕟’𝕥 𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖 𝕒 𝕓𝕠𝕦𝕢𝕦𝕖𝕥 𝕪𝕠𝕦 𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕥 𝕥𝕠 𝕖𝕒𝕥??? Our Valentine’s cake pop bouquets are the perfect gift for your Loves.

Posted by Naiya’s Bakery on Sunday, January 31, 2021

With the goal of eventually starting a non-profit, for now, Naiya’s bakery officially has a business license, has passed a health inspection, and proceeds from every sale will go to an organization or charity in need.

With so much to be thankful for, Naiya is giving back her second chance at life one cake pop at a time.

“I’m making just cake pops!” said Naiya.

You can visit Naiya’s bakery on Facebook by clicking here.

We are going to start taking orders!! Menu and prices are listed below. (Click on photo) ❣️EDIT❣️Bundles are not...

Posted by Naiya’s Bakery on Sunday, January 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two were arrested after a complaint to a Glasgow Walmart parking lot.
Two people arrested on drug charges in Glasgow Walmart parking lot
Codie Dewitt arrested after pursuit through multiple counties.
UPDATE: Louisville man arrested after pursuit through several counties
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Vaccine questions: immunity after vaccine; wait time after recovering or receiving antibody...
COVID-19 Immunity: How long should you wait to get the vaccine after contracting the virus?
Amish buggy
Teen arrested after hit-and-run involving horse and buggy in Logan Co.

Latest News

John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love...
‘I’m very comfortable being gay’: TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne comes out
View From The Hill: WKU Senior helps plan events for BHM
View From The Hill: WKU Senior helps plan events for BHM
Senate Majority Whip Mike Wilson of Bowling Green receives COVID-19 vaccination.
Vaccine opt-out bill moves to KY House
Amish horse and Buggy hit and run
Amish horse and Buggy hit and run