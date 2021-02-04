Beshear awards $2 million to fight violence against women

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 3, 2021) - Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble announced today that $2,116,636 has been awarded in grant funding from the federal Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Services, Training, Officers, Prosecution (STOP) Formula Grant Program to 28 agencies across Kentucky.

VAWA STOP Formula Grant Program funds are used to develop and strengthen effective law enforcement, prosecution, judicial strategies and victim services throughout Kentucky in response to cases of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and/or dating violence. Funds are received from the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW), a component of the U.S. Department of Justice.

“We are grateful that OVW awarded the Commonwealth of Kentucky this federal funding in order for us to better support the insurmountable work provided by victim advocacy services, law enforcement agencies, and local units of governments to victims of violent crime,” said Gov. Beshear. “We must continue to work together to stop domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking, and hold the offenders accountable.”

OVW requires state administrating agencies allocate 25 percent for law enforcement, 25 percent for prosecutors, 30 percent for victim services, 5 percent for state and local courts, and 15 percent for discretionary distribution. Accordingly, the funding should be used for projects that serve or focus on adults and youth (age 11-24) who are victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking. Awarded funding may also support complementary new initiatives and emergency services for victims and their families, including children 10 and under. Applications are submitted to and grant funding is administered by the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s Grants Management Division.

Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble said that VAWA STOP funds are critical to helping survivors of violent crime stabilize their lives after victimization, and assist in developing prevention strategies to stop the violence before it starts, while simultaneously holding offenders accountable. “Reports indicate that domestic violence has increased while the nation battles against the COVID-19 pandemic. As a state we must support all efforts to curb domestic violence and provide a voice to victims so they no longer have to suffer in silence,” said Secretary Noble.

Some of the programs funded by the 2020-2021 VAWA STOP Formula Grant include:

Barren River Area Safe Space, Inc $49,144

Christian County Attorney’s Office $78,410

Daviess Co Attorney Office $59,543

Green River Regional Rape Victim Services (New Beginnings) $40,000

Hardin Memorial Health Foundation $81,058

Hope Harbor, Inc. $67,667

