BGPR hosts socially distant Valentine’s Day activity for couples, families

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation has made an effort to provide socially distanced activities for families to enjoy.

“It’s just another event that we’re trying to put together in the midst of COVID just to give people a safe and still fun way to celebrate different holidays that we’re all used to celebrating,” Cameron Levis with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation said.

From February 11 through February 14, you can text “SweetheartsBG” to 47177 to sign up and participate in a scavenger hunt-like activity that starts at Fountain Square Park.

The clues will take you to eight different locations around Bowling Green.

“We’re going to have a couple’s version, and then a family-friendly version for those that maybe can’t get childcare,” Levis said.

During the couple’s version, you will capture the moment at each stop with your significant other.

If you participate in the event with children, through a partnership with the Warren County Public Library, there are going to be pages of a book presented at each stop, so you can read an entire book by the time you finish.

“Anybody can participate and anybody can have fun, whether it be couples, or family,” Levis explained.

A few local businesses partnered with Bowling Green Parks and Rec. wouldn’t give away specifics, but there will be perks of visiting each place during the activity.

“Spencer’s Coffee is one of the local businesses that’s involved and so is the Little Fox Bakery on the square. So, if you do participate, you’ll have some fun perks for taking part in the Sweet Hearts challenge.”

This event is free to the public.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.