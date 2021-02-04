Advertisement

Brownsville man arrested for motorcycle theft

Joshua Lindsey was arrested Wednesday on charges related to the theft of a motorcycle.
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Deputies with the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday afternoon on charges related to the theft of a motorcycle.

According to the report, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a person riding around the 900-block of E. Hack Road on a stolen motorcycle. Deputies said while patrolling the area they saw a man working on a motorcycle in the driveway of a home on E. Hack Road. Both the man and motorcycle matched the description from the original complaint.

Officials said when deputies pulled into the driveway, the man began walking away. Deputies said they announced themselves and commanded the man to stop, but he instead ran from law enforcement and went into a trailer on the property. Deputies then brought the man out of the trailer.

According to the report, 28-year-old Joshua C. Lindsey was placed in handcuffs while the deputies surveyed the motorcycle Lindsey had been working on when they arrived. Deputies said the motorcycle and VIN to the bike had been freshly spray painted. The backpack Lindsey had been wearing was discovered to have various items believed to be relevant in assisting with the theft of the motorcycle.

Lindsey was charged with:

· Obscuring the Identity of a Machine $500 < $10,000

· Possession of Burglary Tools

· Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (on foot)

· Tampering with Physical Evidence

· Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000

Lindsey was also served a Criminal Summons out of Warren County for Violation of a Kentucky EPO and a Warren County Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear on trafficking and possession charges.

