Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Target Theft

South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week(South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers)
By Gene Birk
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft that took place on January 23 at Target and we have pictures of the two suspects.

Police say between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. on January 23 two individuals entered the Target store on American Avenue and went straight to the electronics department. Police say the pair then took two Apple watches that totaled $760. While taking the watches, more than $300 worth of damage was done to the Apple display.

The two were then seen leaving the store without paying for the items taken and getting into the back seat of a silver GMC Sierra. Asset Protection was unable to advise a registration number on the vehicle.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, toll-free at 866-842-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Codie Dewitt arrested after pursuit through multiple counties.
UPDATE: Louisville man arrested after pursuit through several counties
WCPS.
Warren County Schools to return fully to in-person learning next month
Kentucky internet speed test
Reminder to take your internet speed test by Feb. 18
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

Two were arrested after a complaint to a Glasgow Walmart parking lot.
Two people arrested on drug charges in Glasgow Walmart parking lot
Marvelle Woodard of Springfield, Tennessee was arrested after authorities say he fled from the...
Tennessee man arrested after assault and vehicle pursuit in Logan County
Governor Andy Beshear and and Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet announced grants for the...
Gov. Beshear announces nearly $600,000 in grants to 18 Kentucky counties to clean up illegal open dumps
Wiley was arrested after stolen recovery from Louisville was recovered
Stolen vehicle from Louisville recovered in Barren County, one arrested