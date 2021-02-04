Crime Stoppers: Target Theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft that took place on January 23 at Target and we have pictures of the two suspects.

Police say between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. on January 23 two individuals entered the Target store on American Avenue and went straight to the electronics department. Police say the pair then took two Apple watches that totaled $760. While taking the watches, more than $300 worth of damage was done to the Apple display.

The two were then seen leaving the store without paying for the items taken and getting into the back seat of a silver GMC Sierra. Asset Protection was unable to advise a registration number on the vehicle.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, toll-free at 866-842-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.