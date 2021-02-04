Death penalty being considered in Butler County triple murder

Butler County, Ky. (WBKO) - Joseph Carey’s fate lies in the hands of the the Butler County Grand Jury.

Carey is charged with one count of murder domestic violence, two counts of murder and a charge of wanton endangerment, in the deaths of his wife, Angela Carey and her parents, Charles and Lupe McGranahan.

During his hearing on Tuesday, the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Blake Chambers suggested the death penalty.

“In order for a murder to be considered for the death penalty case, the Commonwealth would have to give notice and decide to pursue the case as a death penalty case, under aggravating circumstances. In this case, we did file that notice of aggravating circumstances and our intent to proceed as a capital death penalty case,” said Chambers.

Chambers spoke with 13 News about the decision to suggest the capital punishment, he says, “we have found that notice of aggravating circumstances, we believe that the evidence shows that the acts were intentional and resulted in the death of three individuals.”

A longtime neighbor of the McGranahan’s and a close friend to Angela, Brooke Brown, spoke on the consideration of the death penalty in the case.

“100% agree with him pursuing the death penalty. I absolutely think that’s what he deserves, these people that he did this to did not deserve that, and I’m hopeful that’s what he will get,” said Brown.

When asked what happens now, Chambers added that, “right now the case has been waived to the grand jury. Once a grand jury convenes, they will decide if there’s sufficient evidence for the case to be indicted. He would go to circuit court and be arraigned.”

