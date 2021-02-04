Advertisement

Gusty Winds with Rain Arriving Thursday!

Two Shots of Cold Air Coming!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday looked wonderful with lots of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Thursday will be warmer still, but not as nice weatherwise. A front arrives Thursday night, bringing rain and a LOT of wind to the area!

Clouds increase late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. South winds pick up early Thursday, with gusts as high as 30-40 mph by Thursday afternoon! Showers arrive around or just after midday, with rain increasing in coverage Thursday evening. Rainfall amounts could exceed 0.5″ for some, although no flooding or severe weather is expected with this system. Rain may end as a little light snow Friday morning, but no significant accumulation is expected.

One shot of cooler air invades to close out the work week. Highs Friday will top out in the lower 40s with some sun returning during the afternoon. Look for highs in the 40s once again Saturday before another cold front arrives Saturday night. With it comes a chance for a little light snow with chilly readings to follow for Sunday. Highs dip into the 30s with lows in the frigid teens to round out the weekend.

The chill lingers into much of next week. We’ll have chances for light rain and light snow Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will remain in the 30s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Cloudy & Windy, Showers Developing. High 53, Low 29, winds S-20, G-35

FRIDAY: Few Morning Rain/Show Showers, Breezy & Colder. High 41, Low 26, winds W-12

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, a Snow Shower Possible Toward Evening. High 45, Low 24, winds S-8

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 43

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 27

Record High: 73 (2020)

Record Low: -18 (1951)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.08″ (-0.36″)

Yearly Precip: 7.12″ (+0.05″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:13 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

