Hilltopper Men’s Basketball postpone games against FAU to Sunday and Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics has announced that the Men’s basketball program has postponed its games against FAU to Sunday and Monday for additional COVID-19 testing.

Here is the statement released by WKU:

On Thursday morning before the team’s scheduled departure for Florida, multiple members of the travel party presented with symptoms of illness. Those travel party members subsequently tested negative for COVID-19 later in the day Thursday. The entire travel party tested negative for COVID-19 on PCR swab tests on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Out of an abundance of caution, the entire travel party will receive another PCR test Friday. If those results return negative, WKU will travel to Florida on Saturday. The games between the Hilltoppers and the Owls are now scheduled for 11 a.m. CT Sunday and 5 p.m. CT Monday in Boca Raton.

If all tests come back negative, you can catch the game on ESPN+.

