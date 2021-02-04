Advertisement

Hilltopper Men’s Basketball postpone games against FAU to Sunday and Monday

La Tech Bulldogs at WKU Hilltoppers, on January 9, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY
La Tech Bulldogs at WKU Hilltoppers, on January 9, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY(Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics | Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics has announced that the Men’s basketball program has postponed its games against FAU to Sunday and Monday for additional COVID-19 testing.

Here is the statement released by WKU:

On Thursday morning before the team’s scheduled departure for Florida, multiple members of the travel party presented with symptoms of illness. Those travel party members subsequently tested negative for COVID-19 later in the day Thursday.

The entire travel party tested negative for COVID-19 on PCR swab tests on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Out of an abundance of caution, the entire travel party will receive another PCR test Friday. If those results return negative, WKU will travel to Florida on Saturday.

The games between the Hilltoppers and the Owls are now scheduled for 11 a.m. CT Sunday and 5 p.m. CT Monday in Boca Raton.

If all tests come back negative, you can catch the game on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two were arrested after a complaint to a Glasgow Walmart parking lot.
Two people arrested on drug charges in Glasgow Walmart parking lot
Codie Dewitt arrested after pursuit through multiple counties.
UPDATE: Louisville man arrested after pursuit through several counties
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Vaccine questions: immunity after vaccine; wait time after recovering or receiving antibody...
COVID-19 Immunity: How long should you wait to get the vaccine after contracting the virus?
Amish buggy
Teen arrested after hit-and-run involving horse and buggy in Logan Co.

Latest News

Full interview with WKU offensive Coordinator Zach Kittley on his relationship with Patrick...
Full interview with WKU offensive Coordinator Zach Kittley on his relationship with Patrick Mahomes
Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Louisville basketball program pauses activity after positive COVID-19 test
Kittley reflects time coaching Patrick Mahomes
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 10, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in...
Bassey earns spot on Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List