‘Irreplaceable’ Hart Co. Emergency Management Director dies following complication with COVID-19

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Hart County officials, the emergency management director, Kerry McDaniel died early Thursday morning.

Sixty-Five-year-old Kerry McDaniel was hospitalized after being diagnosed with the virus, his wife Vicki McDaniel said. He had been moved out of the COVID unit this week and doctors thought he was improving when suddenly he took a turn for the worst. Around 3 a.m. Thursday, Vicki said he passed away after complications with COVID-19.

“He’s really gonna be missed and the position he held here in the county and, all of the titles and the hats he wore,” said Hart County Judge-Executive Joe Choate.

Born and raised in Hart County, McDaniel retired from his position with the Environmental Protection Cabinet after 27 years. However, the man passionate about his hometown took up the position of emergency management director. He was also the director for 911 and Hart County Solid Waste.

“He would do anything he could to accommodate the constituents of Hart County, you know if there were issues that were going on,” said retired Judge-Executive Terry Martin.

First District Magistrate for Hart County, Gary Gardner worked alongside McDaniel for years.

“He was just top-notch in every regard,” he said. “Kerry is going to be hard to replace because he wore so many hats.”

Martin added that McDaniel’s work ethic was unlike any other.

“So many people relied on him. He just was a great, great, great person that can’t be replaced. Yeah, nobody could do things and know things that he knows,” said Martin.

Current Judge-Executive Joe Choate described McDaniel as selfless.

“One of the great attributes of Kerry’s was whenever I came in, and he would tell me, he said, ‘Now look, when something goes wrong or goes bad, you throw me out there in it’,” he said about McDaniel’s willingness to take on anything.

Now a void, tremendously felt throughout in southcentral Kentucky, as a man who proved love for his town through actions, is now called to do the same in a new home.

“He loved Hart County and anything he could do for the betterment of Hart county and their folks. He did it,” said Choate.

McDaniel is survived by his wife Vicki McDaniel of 39 years, his veteran son Curtis Allen McDaniel and his wife, Tara McDaniel, and his grandson. Vicki is pleading with the community to wear a mask in honor of McDaniel.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.