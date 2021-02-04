Advertisement

Kentucky Education Commissioner plans statewide virtual listening tour

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass is planning a virtual listening tour across the state this spring.

A statement from the Department of Education says the tour is scheduled to kick off on April 6 in Louisville and wind down on May 6 in Ashland.

The statement says Glass will be gathering input from the public on long-term aspirations for the state’s education system.

A total of nine sessions are planned over the monthlong period.

Sessions are also planned in Murray, Bowling Green, Richmond, Lexington, Cold Springs, Shelbyville and Hazard.

