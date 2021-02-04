Advertisement

Kentucky House committee advances bill to up the minimum dollar amount for felony theft

Rep. David Osborne, Speaker Pro Tem, gavels in the House for Kentucky's 2018 legislative...
Rep. David Osborne, Speaker Pro Tem, gavels in the House for Kentucky's 2018 legislative session on January 2, 2018.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky House committee has advanced a bill to raise the minimum dollar amount required for the crime of felony theft.

The measure would increase the threshold for felony theft to $1,000 from the current $500.

The result would be that property thefts under $1,000 would be considered a misdemeanor, which carries a lesser penalty.

The House Judiciary Committee advanced the bill Wednesday.

It heads to the full House next.

Supporters tout the higher felony theft threshold as a way to reduce prison populations and thus corrections costs for the state. They say the threshold hasn’t kept pace with inflation.

