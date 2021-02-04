Kentucky Museum reopens to the public

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -After months of having its doors closed to the public, the Kentucky Museum opened today for visitors.

The museum will only be open on Thursdays and Fridays for the time being, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

You are required to wear a mask if you plan on visiting the museum, and you must follow the one-way path that is marked throughout the building.

“We actually kind of have a road map we want you to follow if you are going to be visiting. Of course, we are going to ask you to have a mask on that is mandator. Other things talking about safety, there are no group tours right now just because too many people bottled up just doesn’t really work for social distancing,” said Brent Bjorkman, Director.

There are several new exhibits you can view, that the museum planned to unveil this past spring.

“Last spring and last summer we were about to unveil these exhibits and they really haven’t been seen by many people. We have a couple of exhibits and they really deal with Kentucky or local cultural history and art. ‘Gazing Deeply the Art and Science of Mammoth Cave’ is one,” added Bjorkman. “We have actually built a cave inside of the museum so you can see that. We also have ‘Kentucky Women Rising’ it is a political memorabilia exhibit but it also talks about women in protest. We also have ‘A Seat at the Table Kentucky Women in Politics.’ Both of those were supposed to be unveiled last year when we had the centennial of the 19th amendment, the women’s right to vote.

Admission to the Kentucky Museum is still free and they ask that you refrain from bringing in large groups.

