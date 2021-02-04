Kentucky vaccine recipients must prove state residency, per new guideline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has tightened the vaccine guidelines across the state.

As of Wednesday, vaccine recipients in Kentucky must be either:

a resident of the Commonwealth of Kentucky able to demonstrate residency consistent with the requirements of KRS 186.010(12)

an individual providing health care services involving direct care to patients in the Commonwealth of Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the change during his daily briefing Wednesday, as there have been reports of people crossing state lines to get the shot.

“We’re allocated based on Kentucky residents and the other state is allocated for their own,” Beshear said. “So, we’re just trying to make sure that everybody goes where they’re supposed to.”

“By reducing the number of individuals crossing state lines to receive vaccines, I think that would reduce the number of issues that could cause from that.”

After the announcement, WAVE 3 News reached out to several vaccine providers in Louisville, to see if the statewide changes would require them to adjust.

UofL Health responded with a statement that reads, “UofL Health has received the new information and, as always, will endeavor to continue to both expedite the delivery of the vaccine to appropriate phased groups and stay within the state guidelines.”

A Baptist Health spokesperson told WAVE 3 News hospital leaders met Wednesday to discuss possible changes to vaccine rollout.

A Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness spokesperson told WAVE 3 News Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer and Interim Medical Director Dr. SaraBeth Hartlage met with state leaders virtually Wednesday afternoon to get clarification on the new statewide changes. That same spokesperson told WAVE 3 News more information should be available by the end of the week.

WAVE 3 News also reached out to health departments outside of Louisville Metro.

North Central District Health Department Public Information Officer Tony Millet said guidelines do not change things much in the district, because vaccine shopping is not prevalent, and all recipients have been required to provide photo identification since vaccine rollout began.

“The vaccine that’s been given to the states is based on the population, and if you have individuals coming from other states it will skew the population and could cause a shortage of vaccine in certain areas,” Millet said. “By reducing the number of individuals crossing state lines to receive vaccines, I think that would reduce the number of issues that could cause from that.”

A Bullitt County Health Department representative told WAVE 3 News the county is still in Phase 1A and will make adjustments if necessary when the county moves to Phase 1B.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.