KSP’s Angel Initiative Program resumes to fight Drug Epidemic amidst the pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, officials with Kentucky State Police announced they are resuming a program to help fight the drug epidemic in the state, as CDC guidelines are now in place to help mitigate the spread of the virus amongst the KSP dispatchers and troopers.

The KSP Angel Initiative is a program that helps people with addiction. It was paused in April as the agency developed safety protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In 2016, KSP launched the Angel Initiative through funding from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP)...Anyone suffering from a substance use disorder can visit a KSP post and be paired with a local officer who will assist with locating an appropriate treatment program,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

KSP and ODCP are departments under the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s authority and remain as joined forces in a united effort to provide access to drug treatment.

Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble said the Angel Initiative is a strong example of ‘Team Kentucky’.

“There is no doubt that the nationwide opioid crisis is hitting Kentucky at an alarming rate,” said Secretary Noble. “When two agencies pool their resources together, we are better able, as one team, to help Kentuckians who are battling addiction. Every life saved from substance abuse and opioid death is a life worth fighting for.”

Drug addiction claimed the lives of 1,316 Kentuckians, according to the ODCP’s 2019 annual report. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid was present in 759 cases.

“We believe the increase is due to a rise in illicit fentanyl and its analogs within the drug supply. The problem is also exacerbated by the widespread availability of potent inexpensive methamphetamine,” said ODCP Executive Director Van Ingram. “ODCP is devoted to changing the way substance abuse is handled in Kentucky, reducing the problem and making the commonwealth a model for other states.”

The Angel Initiative is also voluntary, and if the person struggling with addiction agrees to participate in the treatment, they will not be arrested or charged with any violations.

According to KSP Angel Initiative Program Administrator Danielle Perkins, if someone comes to a KSP post for assistance, they can safely dispose of the drugs or contraband they may have in their possession, without the threat of arrest.

“The Angel Initiative’s mission is to help addicts when they need it the most, and fortunately we can once again welcome those seeking help to our posts,” Perkins said.

Anyone seeking help at a KSP post must adhere to the following ‘Healthy at Work’ safety guidelines.

Posts are open to the public Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

Angel Initiative COVID-19 Guidelines:

Gloves and masks must be worn by both the angel coordinator (trooper) and the participant seeking assistance at all times while inside the post, or within less than six feet of one another.

Participants must have their temperature taken and complete a COVID-19 questionnaire prior to entering the post.

Participants must enter the building alone. Accompanying support systems must remain outside or in their vehicle.

If an individual seeking help has been exposed to COVID-19, KSP asks that they call their local post prior to arriving. The Angel Initiative program will not turn any individuals away but will do their best to find resources that meet their current situation.

“Having the strength to ask for help is the first step to healing. We are not here to arrest or belittle anyone, we are here to serve,” Perkins added.

Since the program launched in 2016, the Angel Initiative has facilitated the placement of 198 individuals in treatment programs. The agency is currently developing a special portal through the KSP mobile app to connect those seeking help to treatment centers, without any physical contact.

For more information about the Angel Initiative, visit KSP’s website at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/angel-initiative/

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.