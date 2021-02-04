Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen semi-truck

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a semi-truck reported stolen.

According to officials, the sheriff’s department received a call from Rhoton Cave Road on January 30 to report a semi-truck had been stolen.

The truck is described as a black 2007 Peterbilt with blue fenders.

Anyone with information about where the semi might be or had information that would lead to an arrest should call the sheriff’s department at 270-487-6622.

