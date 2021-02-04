Monroe County Health Department reports 7 additional COVID-19 cases

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department is reporting 7 additional cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 1.189 cases and 1,090 of those cases have recovered.

There are currently 63 active cases in Monroe County, and there have been 36 deaths reported from COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccination Update:

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available in phases so all Kentuckians will have access to a vaccination if they choose. Following the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s phased distribution plan, the health department is continuing to vaccinate Phase 1a healthcare personnel and has begun vaccination of some Phase 1b, 70 years and older.

The health department is still compiling a wait list for Phase 1b, citizens age 70 years or older and is scheduling appointments from that list, as vaccine supply permits.

There are Regional Vaccination Locations for Phase 1a and Phase 1b where citizens can also go to obtain a vaccine.

Visit https://govstatus.egov.com/kentucky-vaccine-map to find a location nearest you.

Likewise, to find out more about which phase of the vaccination campaign you fall in, visit vaccine.ky.gov or call 1-855-598-2246

The table below defines each phase. As everyone patiently awaits their turn to obtain vaccination, it is important that we continue to protect ourselves, our family, and our neighbors by wearing a cloth face covering in public, avoiding close contact with others, frequently washing our hands and by staying home if we are ill.

Phase 1a ---- Long-term care facilities; Assisted living facilities; Healthcare personnel

Phase 1b ---- Anyone age 70 or older; First Responders; K-12 school personnel

Phase 1c ---- Anyone age 60 or older; Anyone age 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 conditions; All essential workers

Phase 2 ---- Anyone age 40 or older

Phase 3 ---- Anyone age 16 or older

Phase 4 ---- Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group

For general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, the public can call the Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline, operated by Norton Healthcare, at 1-800-722-5725.

