Advertisement

Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill death

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A white Ohio police officer has been charged with murder in the latest fallout following the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man, the state’s attorney general says.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted Wednesday by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy faces charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of...
Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy faces charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty in the shooting death of Andre Hill.(Source: Franklin County Jail, WSYX via CNN)

Coy also faces charges for failing to use his body camera and for failing to tell the other officer he believed Hill presented a danger.

Coy’s attorney says his client will plead not guilty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two were arrested after a complaint to a Glasgow Walmart parking lot.
Two people arrested on drug charges in Glasgow Walmart parking lot
Codie Dewitt arrested after pursuit through multiple counties.
UPDATE: Louisville man arrested after pursuit through several counties
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,592 new COVID-19 cases; 51 deaths
Kentucky internet speed test
Reminder to take your internet speed test by Feb. 18

Latest News

Rep. David Osborne, Speaker Pro Tem, gavels in the House for Kentucky's 2018 legislative...
Kentucky House committee advances bill to up the minimum dollar amount for felony theft
A doctor who revolutionized the treatment of leukemia has died of COVID-19.
Leukemia treatment pioneer dies of COVID-19
Showers Likely Thursday Afternoon
Showers Set to Arrive Thursday
Anderson Cooper will be one of the guest hosts for Jeopardy! this season.
More Jeopardy! guest hosts announced
A doctor who revolutionized the treatment of leukemia has died of COVID-19.
Father of modern leukemia therapy dies