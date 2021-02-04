Shoplifting complaint tied to pursuit of Louisville man

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police Department responded to a Rural King store for a shoplifting complaint on February 2. Three people were accused of shoplifting items from Rural King, Lowe’s and Walmart.

The suspects were identified, one of which was Codie Dewitt of Louisville who police say later stole a 2004 Chevrolet truck in Barren County and led officers on a pursuit that stopped in Warren County.

Dewitt was arrested in Warren County and is facing charges there. He is charged with shoplifting and criminal trespassing in Barren County.

Also arrested are Conner Tucker of Louisville and Bradley Miller of Glasgow who are both charged with shoplifting.

