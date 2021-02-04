Showers Set to Arrive Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A front arrives this evening, bringing rain and some breezy conditions to the area with gusts as high as 30-40 mph by Thursday afternoon! Showers are expected to arrive just after midday, with rain increasing in coverage overnight. Rainfall amounts could exceed 0.5″ for some, although no flooding or severe weather is expected with this system. We could see the rain end as a little light snow Friday morning, but no significant accumulation is expected.

A shot of cooler air invades to close out the work week. Highs Friday will top out around 40 with some sun returning during the afternoon. Look for highs in the 40s once again Saturday before another cold front arrives Saturday night. With it comes a chance for a little light snow with chilly readings to follow for Sunday. Highs dip into the 30s with lows around 20 and possibly into the frigid teens to round out the weekend.

The chill lingers into much of next week. We’ll have chances for light rain and light snow Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will remain in the upper 30s.

