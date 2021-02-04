Advertisement

Some top baby foods contain toxic metals

A congressional report found some leading baby food manufacturers knowingly sold products with...
A congressional report found some leading baby food manufacturers knowingly sold products with high levels of toxic metals.(Source: CNN, KCAL/KCBS, KGO)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) – A congressional investigation has found that leading baby food manufacturers knowingly sold products with high levels of toxic metals.

The report by the House subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy says dangerous levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury exist in some baby foods.

These metals can cause devastating damage to a developing baby’s brain.

The Food and Drug Administration has not set a minimum level for heavy metals in most infant food.

But internal testing from Gerber, Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation, Nurture and Hain Celestial Group showed there were levels of heavy metals that exceeded the FDA limits set for bottled water.

Most of the manufacturers only test the ingredients and not the finished product.

Before seeing the report, all the manufacturers said their food is rigorously tested and meets their safety standards.

The FDA said it is reviewing the report’s findings.

The report recommends the agency start standardizing levels for each toxic metal and do mandatory testing of any baby food product before it hits the shelves.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two were arrested after a complaint to a Glasgow Walmart parking lot.
Two people arrested on drug charges in Glasgow Walmart parking lot
Codie Dewitt arrested after pursuit through multiple counties.
UPDATE: Louisville man arrested after pursuit through several counties
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Vaccine questions: immunity after vaccine; wait time after recovering or receiving antibody...
COVID-19 Immunity: How long should you wait to get the vaccine after contracting the virus?
Amish buggy
Teen arrested after hit-and-run involving horse and buggy in Logan Co.

Latest News

The Biden administration works to confront challenges at home and abroad.
Biden White House focuses on crises at home and abroad
In this April 7, 2020, file photo, voters masked against coronavirus line up Wisconsin's...
Wisconsin governor issues new mask order after Assembly vote
Kentucky Coronavirus
Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen
17th St. Jude Dream Home in Bowling Green.
17th annual St. Jude Dream Home groundbreaking in Bowling Green