Warren County 4H Valentine Project

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A small act of kindness is enough to brighten someone’s day.

An eleventh grader is trying to encourage others to do just that for Valentine’s Day.

Isaac Hosay is a member of the Warren County 4-H Club and the Better Together 4-H Club, he is currently in the process of collecting hand made Valentine’s Day Cards.

“The Valentine project was made to help adults with special needs and the elderly. The people who participate in the Valentine Project feel like those people do not get enough attention on that day. And I mean, the main reason is just to make people happy. The cards really have a great effect on the people who receive them. It makes them really happy.”

Hosay adds, “I hope I send the message that volunteering is an amazing thing. It makes the people you help happy, it makes you happy, and that’s really what it’s all about. I mean, if people would like to volunteer, that’s awesome. And I would highly recommend that find something that people need and help them out. You don’t even have to volunteer but just doing simple acts of kindness can really further you as a person and really help make people’s days or weeks or months or even years.”

Isaac says there is still time to make a Valentine’s Day card.

Whether it’s homemade or store bought, you can drop them off at the Warren County Extension Office on 5162 Russellville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 by February 8.

The Warren County 4-H Teen Member and Club Leader, Isaac Hosay and the Better Together 4-H Club are collecting hand made... Posted by Warren County 4-H on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.