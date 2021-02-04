Advertisement

You can enter to win a seat on flight to space and support St. Jude

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is joining the world’s first all-civilian mission to space, Inspiration4.(St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is joining the world’s first all-civilian mission to space, Inspiration4 with hopes of raising $200 million dollars.

Jared Isaacman has partnered with St. Jude to give them two seats on the Inspiration4 mission.

The first seat is reserved for a St. Jude ambassador. During the month of February members of the public can enter for a chance to join the flight to space.

Isaacman has committed to give $100 million to St. Jude and hopes the public will help raise $200 million or more in support of the hospitals multi-billion dollar expansion aimed to accelerate research advancements and save more children worldwide.

For more information on how to enter click here.

