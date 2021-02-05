Advertisement

2 impeachment petitions against Gov. Beshear are dismissed

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A legislative panel has dismissed two petitions calling for the impeachment of Kentucky’s governor. But the committee on Friday kept alive another effort by citizens seeking the Democrat’s ouster.

The petitions seek Beshear’s impeachment for his restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19. The House panel requested more information from Beshear, as it reviews the remaining petition against the governor.

Kentucky’s Supreme Court ruled last year that the governor had the authority to put restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to contain the coronavirus. A petition seeking the impeachment of the state’s Republican attorney general is still pending.

