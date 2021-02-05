3 Degree Guarantee charity for February: Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County
South Central Bank chooses charities in the community each month for the 3 Degree Guarantee
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the month of February, South Central Bank chose the Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County for the 3 Degree Guarantee charity that would receive $25 for each correct forecast within 3 degrees through the week on AM Kentucky.
The CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County, Mallie Boston, talks about the charity!
