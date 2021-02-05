3 Degree Guarantee charity for January: Megan’s Mobile Grocery
South Central Bank chooses charities in the community each month for the 3 Degree Guarantee
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the month of January, South Central Bank chose Megan’s Mobile Grocery for the 3 Degree Guarantee charity that would receive $25 for each correct forecast within 3 degrees through the week on AM Kentucky.
Special Projects Director for Megan’s Mobile Grocery Katie Miller talks about the charity!
