A breezy and seasonable end to the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a wet and mild Thursday, temperatures are more seasonable, but we are treated to some sunshine and breezy warm winds!

Wear the chap stick as air will be dry along with breezy mild winds! Sunglasses will help, too! (WBKO)

High pressure is back, but this time it is further to our south and west near Arkansas and Louisiana, but it will still provide dry weather today along with breezy southwesterly winds! Highs because of this will be back in the mid 40s with plenty of sunshine! The sunshine won’t last for very long though, as clouds will begin to move back into the region overnight to become partly to mostly cloudy late. Low temperatures across south-central Kentucky will be in the upper 20s and low 30s as we slide into the weekend.

Saturday will have variably cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 40s once again, but winds will be light out of the east ahead of moisture that will arrive late Saturday into Saturday night. The moisture will be a rain/snow mix, though impacts will be limited as ground temperatures will be above freezing. Sunday could see a few flurries/stray sprinkles early, but most of the day will partly cloudy with cold northerly winds. Those winds will only allow highs in the upper 30s!

This coming week’s forecast is tricky as two strong air masses will be battling it out right over the Ohio River Valley, with folks towards the Great Lakes seeing arctic air while folks in the southeast will have temperatures slightly cooler than normal, but nothing that is abnormal in February. As of right now, Monday will be relatively seasonable with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Stray rain/snow showers will be possible later in the day into Monday night and even linger into Tuesday as cooler air is expected to arrive. As of right now, Wednesday and Thursday will be cold with cloud cover and highs only in the mid-to-lower 30s. The cold air looks to linger into next weekend too and even the following week! The cold air also looks to be sticking around with drier air, so for the time being, we aren’t advertising any significant weather aside from the temperature swings! Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app as this forecast will likely change for south-central Kentucky. And thank you for trusting the First Alert Weather team, who works hard to give you an accurate forecast for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 47. Low 29. Winds SW at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray PM rain showers possible. High 45. Low 27. Winds E at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool. High 39. Low 23. Winds N at 8 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 75 (1927)

Record Low Today: -3 (1917)

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 5:16 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 29)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 51

Yesterday’s Low: 25

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.31″

Monthly Precip: 0.39″ (-0.20″)

Yearly Precip: 4.41″ (+0.21″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.50″

