Bill to change felony theft amount gains bipartisan support, attorney concerned

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A bill that would increase the felony theft threshold has gained bipartisan support at the state level but has some opposition on the local level.

Currently, in the state of Kentucky, if a person commits a theft with the property value of $500 or over, it’s a felony charge. Anything below $500 is a misdemeanor.

“Criminal justice reform right now is a hot topic,” said Warren County Commonwealth Attorney, Chris Cohron.

House Bill 126 would increase the felony theft threshold from $500 to $1,000.

“I think everybody wants the criminal justice system to be fair, and I think this attempt to do that, and I think both Republicans and Democrats want that,” said State Representative Steve Riley (R-KY).

Warren County Commonwealth Attorney, Chris Cohron, says the change of the charge threshold would then pass the cost off to the counties as well as the victim(s), so to speak.

“Kentucky’s one of the few states where the cost of incarceration on misdemeanors is borne completely by the county itself, versus the adjudication of a felony case is paid for by the state,” explained Cohron. “The true cost of this legislation will be borne by crime victims.”

Riley is in support of the bill and says the goal of it is to provide a sense of fairness.

“You want to be fair to the victim-- victims. But you also want to make sure that you don’t overburden the families and others that are involved with the perpetrator of the crime,” said Riley.

Within the past five years, Kentucky’s felony theft threshold was at $300.

“There’s been a movement by several groups to increase this,” said Cohron.

Meanwhile, both sides agree that the change could decrease the already strained jail population.

“If you can get justice, without having to place a person in jail for a long period of time. I think it’s better,” said Riley.

However, Cohron adds that if it’s a repeat offender who steals up to $999 worth of property they likely won’t be jailed on a misdemeanor, and if they are, the county eats that cost.

“Many theft offenses are drug-related and there is no supervision at the District Court level by probation,” he said.

The bill passed in the House Committee this week and now moves to the full House.

