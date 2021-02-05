Bowling Green high schooler on track to collect 10,000 donated books to give out

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green High School student will likely exceed his hefty goal that involves giving back to the community in a big way.

Junior, Clay Wallace, launched ‘Books For a Bright Future’ in 2018 when he was in eighth grade doing an Eagle Scout project. The book drive aims to collect donated books and then give them to schools and local organizations.

“I’ve done one for the International Center of Kentucky, for Parker Benton Curry Elementary School, and for TC Cherry Elementary School, and now, the whole Bowling Green Independent School District,” said Wallace.

The generous high school student said his own story and experience is what motivated him to start this project.

“When I was in elementary school I was a struggling reader, and having a wide selection of books available to me is what really helped me develop my reading skills, and develop a love for reading. And so I think that’s really important for kids to have access to,” said Wallace.

His goal for this year was to collect 2,021 books for the Bowling Green Independent School District which would surpass his goal of collecting 10,000 total books for the community.

So far this year, he has already collected over one thousand donated books.

“So very quickly, we’ve made great progress. And I’m really thankful for everyone who’s donated and contributed.”

Community collection bins are located at Bowling Green High School, Potter Gray Elementary School, and McNeil Elementary School. There is also an Amazon Wishlist

Books can be used or new and either for children or appropriate books for high schoolers.

